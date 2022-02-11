Man killed in shooting, Vallejo police investigating Friday morning homicide

article

Police in Vallejo are looking for a shooting suspect in connection with the killing of a man Friday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., Vallejo police officers responded to a report of a man shot in the 1000 block of North Camino Alto.

Upon arriving, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The motive for the shooting and the circumstances are under investigation.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Vallejo Police Det. Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280 or Det. Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430.







