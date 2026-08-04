Man killed in Novato shooting; suspect remains at large

The Brief A man was shot outside an apartment complex in Novato Tuesday morning and has since died after being taken to a hospital. Police said the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect fled on foot and remains at large. Residents were asked to shelter in place.



A 31-year-old man has died after being shot outside an apartment complex in Novato on Tuesday morning, authorities said in an update.

Victim hospitalized

What we know:

Novato police responded at about 10:10 a.m. to reports of a possible shooting in the 400 block of Alameda del Prado.

Callers reported hearing multiple gunshots and said the suspect fled on foot toward Calle Arboleda.

Officers found the victim nearby suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

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Police say shooting was targeted

What they're saying:

Investigators said the shooting was targeted and that the victim and suspect knew each other. Novato police said this shooting is believed to be gang-related.

The suspect remains at large and is described as a Hispanic man, about 5'6" tall, wearing dark pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask. He was last seen running on foot in the area of Calle Arboleda and Alameda del Prado.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol also responded to assist with the investigation. Novato police gave an update to say this was now a homicide investigation.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place while officers searched for the suspect. The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 2:30 p.m.