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Man killed in Novato shooting; suspect remains at large

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KTVU FOX 2
Novato
Updated August 4, 2026 1:30 PM PDT Published August 4, 2026 11:34 AM PDT
Police looking for suspect in Novato shooting
Police looking for suspect in Novato shooting

Police looking for suspect in Novato shooting

Authorities are searching for the suspect who opened fire on a man outside a Novato apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The Brief

    • A man was shot outside an apartment complex in Novato Tuesday morning and has since died after being taken to a hospital.
    • Police said the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect fled on foot and remains at large.
    • Residents were asked to shelter in place.

NOVATO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man has died after being shot outside an apartment complex in Novato on Tuesday morning, authorities said in an update. 

Victim hospitalized

What we know:

Novato police responded at about 10:10 a.m. to reports of a possible shooting in the 400 block of Alameda del Prado.

Callers reported hearing multiple gunshots and said the suspect fled on foot toward Calle Arboleda.

Officers found the victim nearby suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

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Police say shooting was targeted

What they're saying:

Investigators said the shooting was targeted and that the victim and suspect knew each other. Novato police said this shooting is believed to be gang-related. 

The suspect remains at large and is described as a Hispanic man, about 5'6" tall, wearing dark pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask. He was last seen running on foot in the area of Calle Arboleda and Alameda del Prado. 

The Marin County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol also responded to assist with the investigation. Novato police gave an update to say this was now a homicide investigation. 

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place while officers searched for the suspect. The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

Shooting investigation underway in Novato
Shooting investigation underway in Novato

Shooting investigation underway in Novato

A shelter-in-place is in effect in Novato as police investigate a shooting near Alameda del Prado Boulevard and Ignacio Boulevard.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the California Highway Patrol.

NovatoCrime and Public Safety