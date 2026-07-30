Convicted Oakland Chinatown attacker charged in new assault spree targeting elderly women

The Brief A 33-year-old man previously convicted in a series of violent attacks in Oakland's Chinatown has been charged with assaulting two elderly Asian women in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood, prosecutors said. Yahya Muslim, who served about two years of a six-year prison sentence, is accused of punching one woman in the head and pushing another to the ground. He is being held without bail.



A homeless man previously convicted in a series of unprovoked attacks in Oakland's Chinatown, including the violent assault of a 91-year-old man, has been arrested and charged in a new spree of attacks in the Uptown neighborhood, prosecutors said.

Yahya Muslim, 33, is accused of assaulting two elderly Asian women Sunday near Broadway and West Grand Avenue, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Muslim is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. He refused to come to court from his jail cell on Wednesday and Thursday.

Previously convicted in Chinatown attacks

What we know:

Muslim was arrested in 2021 and later sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted in a series of unprovoked attacks in Oakland's Chinatown, including shoving a 91-year-old man to the ground and assaulting another couple.

He served about two years before being released.

His public defender has previously said Muslim has a history of severe mental illness and substance abuse.

Residents express renewed fears

What they're saying:

The latest attacks have reignited concerns among Oakland residents.

"They should go back to prison or manner school," said Oakland resident Sophia Stathakos after crossing the street near the scene of Sunday's assaults.

One victim was punched in the head, while the other was pushed to the ground, authorities said.

"It scares me," Stathakos said. "I don't want to be the next victim."

Chinatown leaders call for change

Oakland Chinatown leader Carl Chan said the latest case is deeply troubling.

"When we are hearing cases like this, it is very uncomfortable and also concerning," Chan said.

Chan was himself attacked from behind by a different man with a documented history of mental illness in 2021. After photographing his attacker, police arrested James Ramsey, who was later convicted.

Ramsey has since also been charged with attacking an 88-year-old woman in San Francisco.

"When people are claiming a mental health issues, it's basically becoming a license to kill," Chan said. "This is not something that we want to see day in and day out."

Experts say mental illness remains a challenge

Big picture view:

KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza said cases involving mentally ill defendants challenge the criminal justice system.

"He went to prison, served his time, and now he's out on the street doing the same thing," Cardoza said. "Warehousing him will protect society for whatever time you put him in county jail or state prison, but it doesn't take care of the problem."

Oakland resident Mickey Lo, who was walking with his wife near Broadway on Thursday, said the repeated attacks on seniors are alarming.

"They're doing bad things to senior people," Lo said. "They don't do it to young people."

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan