SF Giants outfielder was on scooter that crashed with fire truck: sources

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The Brief Sources confirm to KTVU that SF Giants outfielder Harrison Bader was on a scooter that crashed with a fire truck over the weekend. Fire officials would only say the crash happened early Sunday morning in the Cow Hollow neighborhood. One person involved in the crash received medical attention and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries



KTVU is learning more about the scooter crash over the weekend involving San Francisco Giants outfielder Harrison Bader.

Scooter vs. fire truck

What we know:

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed that a fire truck and a scooter collided just before 2 a.m. on Sunday at the corner of Greenwich and Fillmore streets, near Balboa Café in the city's Cow Hollow neighborhood.

However, the fire department did not say who was at fault in the collision. Sources confirmed to KTVU that it was Bader riding the scooter.

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the crash. They said they observed the person on the scooter receiving medical assistance and that they were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Not his first scooter crash

According to Major League Baseball, Bader was suspended for 19 games during his sophomore year at the University of Florida after a late-night scooter crash.

What's next:

Bader hasn't played since May 29. He has been dealing with plantar fascitis. It remains unclear if he will be able to return this season.