Man killed, woman injured in San Francisco stabbing
SAN FRANCISCO - A man was stabbed to death in San Francisco on Thursday morning and a woman was left injured.
According to the San Francisco Police Department, the stabbing happened around 5:37 a.m. in the area of Mission and Washburn streets.
At the scene, officers located two victims, a 45-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, said officers.
Officers rendered aid to both victims before paramedics transported them to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead. The woman survived her injuries, but her current condition is not known.
The police department has opened a homicide investigation into the deadly stabbing.
No arrests have been made,