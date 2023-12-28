Man killed, woman injured in San Francisco stabbing

A man was stabbed to death in San Francisco on Thursday morning and a woman was left injured.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the stabbing happened around 5:37 a.m. in the area of Mission and Washburn streets.

At the scene, officers located two victims, a 45-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, said officers.

Officers rendered aid to both victims before paramedics transported them to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead. The woman survived her injuries, but her current condition is not known.

The police department has opened a homicide investigation into the deadly stabbing.

No arrests have been made,