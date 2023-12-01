Man racks up $6,600 in fraudulent charges in Pinole woman's name: police

Pinole police arrested a man this week who they believe ran up more than $6,600 worth of fraudulent charges in the name of a female resident in the city.

The woman contacted police on Oct. 10, saying someone opened three credit cards on her business account. The fraudulent accounts were used at two retail businesses in the Sacramento area resulting in more than $6,600 in fraudulent charges.

Investigators obtained video surveillance of a male suspect, accompanied by a female, committing one of the fraudulent transactions.

Pinole police, with help from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, identified the woman through booking photographs and facial recognition technology. Detectives interviewed her and were able to ID the male suspect Christopher Briscoe, 56, out of Fair Oaks, Calif.

Pinole police began surveilling Briscoe, confirming his residence and daily patterns. They served a search and arrest warrant on Briscoe at his residence Tuesday. He was safely taken into custody, and his home and vehicle were searched.

Detectives located the Pinole woman's information in Briscoe's vehicle and home. They found numerous other woman's information, forged checks, credit card coding machines, and an ID manufacturing lab in the suspect's dining area.

Police said Briscoe confessed to identity theft, manufacturing fraudulent identification, check and credit card fraud. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, where he is being held on $90,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Pinole Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 724-1111.

