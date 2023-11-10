Expand / Collapse search

Man rescued from collapsed San Francisco pier

By KTVU Staff
San Francisco
San Francisco firefighters rescued a man who'd fallen into the water and was trapped beneath a collapsed dock at Pier 90. Video: San Francisco Fire Department

Firefighters rescued a man who fell into the water and was trapped beneath a collapsed dock near San Francisco's Pier 90 on Friday morning, the fire department said

Witnesses started calling 911 around 6:07 a.m. when they heard a person yelling for help in the water, the fire department said. 

The man was rescued from the bay by swimmers around 6:27 a.m.

The man is expected to be okay, the fire department said. 

The collapsed pier was near Amador Street. 