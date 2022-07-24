Man seriously injured after falling off elevated walkway in San Francisco's Japantown

A man was seriously injured after falling off an elevated walkway in Japantown Saturday night.

Emergency responders rushed to help the man shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the Peace Plaza on Geary Boulevard.

Officials said he fell about 15 feet and was rushed to a trauma center where he is listed in serious condition.

Witnesses said he was holding a skateboard when he accidently tumbled off the walkway.

Peace Plaza is the main public square in Japantown with a large pagoda sculpture in the center.