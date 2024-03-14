Man set ablaze runs out of Berkeley THC extraction facility

article

A small blaze at a Berkeley facility that extracts THC on Thursday caused a man covered in flames to run out of the building.

"It was a crazy sight," said Emmanuel "Isaac" Gamboa, who works next door to the Cedar Street plant. "I heard an explosion and the whole building was on fire. It was super crazy."

Berkeley Deputy Fire Chief Keith May said the THC employee had been working with chemicals at about 8:45 a.m. when somehow a fire started in the barrels.

May said the man suffered burns to his hands and was taken to a San Francisco hospital with second-degree burns.

Extracting THC can be turned into oils that can be used in vape pens, tinctures, topicals and edibles.