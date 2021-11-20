Man shot and killed by San Francisco police identified

A man shot and killed by police in San Francisco has been identified as 41-year old Ajmal Amani.

The shooting happened at the CW Hotel near 5th and Folsom in the South of Market neighborhood.

Investigators say officers came to the hotel Friday morning after someone called 9-1-1 saying there was a man with a knife.

"During this contact the officers had an officer involved shooting. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene for the suspect who was injured," said Officer Robert Rueca.

No details have been released about the moments leading up to the shooting. However, they say the man was known to police.

A law enforcement source says he may have been involved in a 2019 stabbing of a Park Ranger in San Francisco.

The Ranger survived the stabbing.

