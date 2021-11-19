Man allegedly armed with knife shot, killed by San Francisco police

Authorities launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.

The incident unfolded at the CW hotel, near the intersection of 5th and Folsom streets.

Police said it started with a report of a man armed with a knife and ended with him dead after at least one responding officer opened fire.

San Francisco's Medical Examiner's office identified the suspect killed as Ajmal Amani, 41 of San Francisco.

Investigators said officers responded to 917 Folsom after a 911 call regarding a man with a knife. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 8 a.m. and entered the building where they encountered the man.

"During this contact the officers had an officer-involved shooting," said Officer Robert Rueca from San Francisco Police Department. "Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene for the suspect who was injured."

Officers say that man was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital where he died from gunshot injuries.

At this point, officers aren't releasing any details about the moments leading up to the shooting. It's also unclear whether a single officer or several opened fire.

Roy Talley returned to the hotel Friday following an overnight work shift, only to find crime scene tape and officers at the door.

"I seen the yellow tape at the other end of the street, and I was like, 'What the hell happened on my block.' Come to find out it happened in my hotel," Talley said.

He said half the rooms in the hotel are regular hotel rooms, the other half are reserved for those on probation or those looking to get back on their feet.

Talley said he was at a different occupancy hotel recently and thought the move to CW hotel was an upgrade.

"This is a good little neighborhood in a good part of downtown," said Talley. "Because I was in a hotel 10 times worse, you know? So, I thought this was an upgrade. But (expletive), man come to find this out is crazy."

The involved officers were reportedly wearing body cameras, but there is no information on if those cameras picked up the events leading to the deadly shooting.

Authorities said Amani was known to police. In addition, a source said he may have previously been involved in a carjacking and stabbing in November of 2019. The source said Amani crashed the car in San Francisco and when a park ranger went to investigate, he pulled a knife and stabbed the ranger. The ranger survived.

The police department plans to hold a town hall meeting in 10 days to address community concerns and questions regarding the incident. The district attorney's office is investigating the incident.