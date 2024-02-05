Man shot and killed inside Oakland business

A man was shot and killed inside an Oakland business on Saturday morning.

Police were called just after 11:45 a.m. about a shooting on the 8800 block of International Boulevard.

Officers found an adult male Oakland resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the OPD Homicide Section responded and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The suspect was still at large Sunday afternoon.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the homicide can contact police at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.



