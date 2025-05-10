Man shot, killed in broad daylight in San Jose

A man was shot and killed in San Jose Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the 15000 block of Alum Rock Avenue over reports of a shooting around 3:15 p.m., and when they arrived, they found an unresponsive man.

The man, who wasn't identified, died at the scene.

No suspects have been identified.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (408) 808-4500.

Anonymous reporting is available.