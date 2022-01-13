One arrest made in Antioch homicide, mother remembers victim as her 'baby boy'

Antioch police announce an arrest in a homicide two months after the shooting and investigators are asking for help in locating a second suspect.

On Thursday, the victim's mother spoke out publicly for the first time to KTVU.

Demetrise White said she wants justice for her son John-Ta White.

"He loved to laugh, joke around," said White.

She spoke with KTVU while she's working out of state. She described the 25-year-old as a hard worker.

He was about to start a full time job at Tesla and a part-time position at Bed, Bath and Beyond when he was shot and killed. He was the youngest of White's three children.

"That was my baby boy. We were very close. It's very hard," said White.

On the morning of November 10, police say John-Ta and a male friend were at a gas station on Lone Tree Way and was about to drive off when another vehicle pulled up. Two men got out nd started shooting at John-Ta and his friend who managed to drive to the hospital.

"I would certainly describe the incident as very brazen and clearly a danger to the community," said Officer Darryl Saffold with Antioch Police.

John-Ta was shot in the head and died the next day. The friend survived.

Police said the two men were targeted but that the attack was unprovoked. The two victims were not armed.

"It's really tragic, senseless," said Officer Saffold.

Last month, police arrested 24-year-old Raymond Jenkins.

He's being held without bail in Martinez.

Investigators are still looking for the second suspect:

23-year-old Robert Matthews.

Investigators say both men are gang members, but no motive was given for the deadly shooting. Police are asking the public for help

"If they see Robert Matthews, do not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous," said Saffold.

Mom said Jenkins had bullied her son when they attended middle school and high school. She said she doesn't know why as adults, Jenkins or the other suspect would shoot her son.

She shared videos of John-Ta dancing and singing at her birthday celebration last January.

"This year, it's very sad. I'm very down right now because he's not here," said White, "I think they should go to jail for a long time."

She carries a necklace with her that contains John-Ta's ashes.

Both suspects face charges of murder and attempted murder with gang enhancements.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees suspect Matthews or has information to contact Antioch police.