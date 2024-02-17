Man shot to death in Oakland; gun recovered

A man was found shot to death late Friday night in Oakland and police said they recovered a gun from the scene.

OPD said they were called out just after 10:15 p.m. to the 5800 block of Oakport Street.

When officer got there, they learned that someone had taken the gunshot victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No more information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

