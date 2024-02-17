Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
5
Flood Watch
from SUN 9:00 AM PST until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Man shot to death in Oakland; gun recovered

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was found shot to death late Friday night in Oakland and police said they recovered a gun from the scene.

OPD said they were called out just after 10:15 p.m. to the 5800 block of Oakport Street.

When officer got there, they learned that someone had taken the gunshot victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No more information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
 