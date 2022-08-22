An explosion in a car in Fremont left a man with life-threatening injuries on Monday evening, authorities said.

Members of a bomb squad inspected the car after something allegedly detonated inside of it and found oxygen and propane gas cylinders, the Alameda County sheriff's spokesperson said to KTVU.

"Does not appear to be a bomb but likely a local criminal involved in some nefarious activity," Sgt. Ray Kelly said in a message, without further explanation. "He somehow blew himself up,"

The explosion happened around 6 p.m. near Fremont Boulevard and Old Warm Springs Boulevard.

Authorities said the man suffered burns that were "life-threatening," according to the Fremont Fire Department.

The man's name was not released.