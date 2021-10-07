Man sought in predawn invasion, sex assault in Oakland's Redwood Heights

A man escaped after invading a home in the middle of the night in Oakland's Redwood Heights neighborhood, confront two sleeping residents and sexually assaulting one of them, police said.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday when the man climbed through an unlocked window of a home on Loma Vista Avenue near California Street, off 35th Avenue.

Police said the incident appears to be a random act of violence.

The ordeal has unsettled residents of the normally quiet neighborhood

"It's definitely scary, and I feel for the people who that happened to," said Stefanie Gonzales as she walked her dog. "It will certainly make me double-check the locks on my doors and windows."

Dana Lawton agreed, saying, "It's really unfortunate and probably random. It's one of the reasons I have dogs."

Lawton said the neighborhood is not immune to crime.

"We've had some home invasions in our neighborhood on 39th, but usually during the day when people aren't home, not when people are actually sleeping in beds," Lawton said.

The assailant is described as a man in his 20s, 5'10" tall, thin build, black mask, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Special Victims Section at (510) 238-3641.