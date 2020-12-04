Man suffers life-threatening injuries in scooter crash on SF Embarcadero

article

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after the scooter he was

operating crashed Thursday evening along San Francisco's Embarcadero.

Officers first responded to the crash around 5:25 p.m. in the 700

block of The Embarcadero, police said.

There, they learned a 51-year-old man was driving his electric

scooter when he somehow lost control and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.