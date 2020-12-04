Expand / Collapse search

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in scooter crash on SF Embarcadero

By Daniel Montes
Published 
San Francisco
Bay City News
SAN FRANCISCO - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after the scooter he was 
operating crashed Thursday evening along San Francisco's Embarcadero.

Officers first responded to the crash around 5:25 p.m. in the 700 
block of The Embarcadero, police said.

There, they learned a 51-year-old man was driving his electric 
scooter when he somehow lost control and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.