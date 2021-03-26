Man suspected in multiple Bay Area Subway sandwich shop robberies arrested

article

Officers with the U.S. Marshals arrested a man Wednesday wanted in connection to 13 armed robberies of Subway sandwich shops around the Bay Area.

San Jose police say Justin Michael Tucker, 30, of Santa Clara was identified by the department's robbery unit in collaboration with the Campbell police department.

Detectives were able to link the suspect to robberies in Milpitas, Fremont, Union City, Redwood City, and Palo Alto.

Justin Michael Tucker, 30. Photo: San Jose police.

Police say Tucker robbed Subway locations in San Jose six times, and conducted an additional seven robberies in other Bay Area cities.

"I'm extremely thankful for the collaboration between our law enforcement partners to bring an end to this crime spree that preyed upon small local businesses, many of which were already struggling during the pandemic. Our investigations, close partnership with our neighboring agencies, and dedicated work by assigned Officers was tenacious and ultimately led to this suspect's arrest," said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata.

Tucker was booked at the Santa Clara County main jail.