Man taken into custody for 2019 murder at Livermore Taco Bell

Livermore police said Tuesday the sole suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old at a fast food restaurant nearly four years ago is now in jail.

Jorge Luis Tellez, 25, was taken into custody for the shooting and killing of 16-year-old Emanuel Moseby at the Taco Bell on Stanley Boulevard on July 8, 2019, the police department announced on Twitter.

Tellez shot Moseby once in the abdomen during an argument, then fled to Mexico and has been hiding out there since, police said.

In October 2022, authorities in Mexico arrested Tellez on a warrant pertaining to this case and detained him for several months ahead of his extradition back to the United States.

Tellez was extradited back to California Friday, authorities said. He was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, and is being held without bail.

"I want to thank our detectives for their tireless work on this case and for bringing the suspect to justice," said Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young. "The victim was a Livermore High School student and beloved member of the school’s junior varsity football team. Our detectives never stopped searching for the suspect. We hope this news gives the victim’s loved ones and the Livermore community some relief that the first step in the criminal justice system has begun."

"It has been a long process," said Earl Moseby Jr., victim’s father. "Thank you to the Livermore Police Department for never giving up and for bringing us into the next chapter of closure."