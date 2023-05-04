Man, teenager arrested in connection with March double homicide

A man and a teenager were arrested Wednesday in connection with a double homicide in March that occurred near a market in Stockton, police said.

Iosua Sataua, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting two men on March 4 in the 2100 block of South Airport Way.

The day of the shooting, officers were called at 6:03 p.m. to the South Side Market on reports of a shooting.

First responders at the scene located two men, identified as Jacob Haywood Thomas, 29, and Andrea Jones, 24, both of Stockton, who had been shot. They were both taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

Last month, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden, along with members of his department and educational leaders, had walked in a neighborhood near where the double homicide took place.

Going door-to-door, McFadden and the rest of the group talked to residents living near Van Buren Elementary School about the recent gun violence and asked people to come forward if they knew any information about the shootings.

"I'm a firm believer that before a crime occurs, someone knows that crime is about to occur," McFadden said. "While the crime is occurring, I am sure that someone knows it's occurring, as well as after the fact I'm sure there's people that know."

McFadden acknowledged that the city has seen many teenagers arrested in connection with shootings and said there needs to be more after-school activities for the city's youth.

"I think it's upon all of us to be at the same table having these conversations... when the bell rings at 3 we need to have them (students) in an activity at 3:30," McFadden said.