Man told to 'empty his pockets,' before being shot in face outside Redwood City hotel: police

A man was shot in the face early Thursday morning by a supect who told him to "empty his pockets" in front of the Days Inn Hotel in Redwood City, police said.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released from the hospital, where his friend had driven him. The suspect ran away and was last seen running away through a driveway toward El Camino Real.

Police said the victim was sitting in his car about 4 a.m. outside the hotel at 2650 El Camino Real where he was staying with his friend when a man he didn't know asked for money. He told police he refused, which is when the suspect pointed a gun at him, shooting him in the face.

It's not clear why the victim didn't call 911, but his friend took him to the hospital. Atherton police found the pair at Middlefield Road and Ringwood.

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Redwood City Police Detective Ryan Kimber at 650-780-7138 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at 650-780-7107.