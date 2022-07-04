Man vandalized cars with sledgehammer: San Francisco police

San Francisco police have arrested a man who they say vandalized several cars using a sledgehammer.



On Friday, several people who parked their vehicles along Lake Street near 18th Avenue reported their windows had been broken.

The aftermath was caught on camera and then posted to social media.

Police say 35-year-old Charles Shelton was arrested and is now facing nine counts of felony vandalism.

There's no word yet on any possible motive.

