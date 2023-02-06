Man walks into San Jose hospital with gunshot wounds; dies next day

San Jose police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal weekend shooting – the city's third homicide of 2023.

Police said that a man had been shot on Saturday in a home in the 2000 block of Pepper Way. He took himself to Regional Medical Center about 11 p.m.

On Sunday, that man died about 3 p.m., police said.

Police said they found the suspect "responsible" for the shooting and will identify him at a later point. The motive is unclear.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 or Detective Montoya #3644 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.