Man wanted for multiple incidents of alleged indecent exposure in East Bay

Brentwood police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of exposing himself to victims at various retail businesses in both Antioch and Brentwood.

The most recent incident occurred on Feb. 17 in Brentwood.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Brentwood Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect (shown) responsible for exposing his genitalia to victims at various retail businesses in both Antioch and Brentwood, Calif.. The most recent incident occurred on Feb. 7, 2024 in Brentwood. The suspect typically wears a mask and has distinguishing features, including a cross-like tattoo on his right arm and script on the back of his left arm. (Brentwood Police Department via Bay City News)

The suspect typically wears a mask and has distinguishing features, including a cross-like tattoo on his right arm and script on the back of his left arm.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the suspect can contact police dispatch immediately at (925) 809-7911 for non-emergency situations or for an emergency call 911. Callers may remain anonymous.