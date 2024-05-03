Man wins fight with Cartier after buying $14,000 earrings for $14

article

A man earned a victory over Cartier after an online error caused a price discrepancy for a pair of expensive earrings.

The luxury jeweler listed earrings on its website, costing over $14,000 (or 237,00 pesos), for only $14 (237 pesos), as the company mistakenly left out a few zeros on the price tag.

This was an unbelievable surprise to Rogelio Villarreal, a Mexican doctor, who wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he was searching Instagram when he stumbled upon the items and was amazed and broke into a "cold sweat" when saw the cheap price for the jewelry.

Villarreal clicked to buy the earrings and started a dispute with Cartier over the price.

Cartier attempted to cancel his order after he bought the earrings, claiming they were no longer available, Villarreal wrote on X.

The man explained in another X post that Cartier representatives tried to explain to him that the price he paid for the jewelry was incorrect, and they wanted to cancel his order.

In an email obtained by USA Today from Villarreal, the news outlet reported that Cartier wanted to gift Villarreal a complimentary bottle of Cartier Cuvée champagne and a leather Cartier item for the misunderstanding.

According to USA Today , Villarreal rebuffed Cartier's gifts and used a contact form on the company’s website to review their store policy. He filed a complaint with the branch of the federal consumer protection agency.

Eventually, Cartier and Villarreal settled the matter out of court, and the company gave him two sets of earrings he paid $28 for. Villarreal later shared an image of himself wearing the earrings on Instagram.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




