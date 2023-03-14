Expand / Collapse search
Man zapped by downed wire in Woodside

By Tony Hodrick and Aja Seldon
Published 
Woodside
KTVU FOX 2

Man shocked by downed electric wire in Woodside

A man on the Peninsula is lucky to be alive after being shocked by a downed wire he haphazardly touched on Tuesday.

WOODSIDE, Calif. - A man on the Peninsula is lucky to be alive after being shocked by a downed wire he haphazardly touched on Tuesday.

Brad Fleming told KTVU he was driving along Ridgeway Road and didn't immediately see the downed power lines on the road before going over them.

Fleming said he stopped his vehicle and got out. Then, as he admits, he made a heedless decision. 

"I stupidly tried to pull it off my tire, and I got a huge big shock," he said.

Fleming touched a live wire, which created an electric shock that he was on the receiving end of.

Fortunate for him, he wasn't injured — or killed.

"I feel lucky to be alive," Flemings said.

Tree blocks southbound 280

All lanes of southbound 280 in Millbrae were closed before noon due to a fallen tree.

When asked how the shock felt, he said, "Like my nose hairs got all cleaned out."

Fleming said based on the luck he had Tuesday, that might raise his chances of winning the lottery.

"I'm definitely going to buy a lottery ticket today," he said cheerfully.