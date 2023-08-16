Man's body found on Palo Alto street

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a downtown Palo Alto street Wednesday morning.

The discovery was made shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Waverley Street, close to Hamilton Avenue.

Featured article

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the intersection has remained closed to traffic for several hours.

At present, no additional details have been released. However, law enforcement officials said they will provide more information later in the afternoon.