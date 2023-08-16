Expand / Collapse search

Man's body found on Palo Alto street

By KTVU Staff
Palo Alto
A body was found on a Palo Alto street Wednesday.

PALO ALTO, Calif, - Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a downtown Palo Alto street Wednesday morning.

The discovery was made shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Waverley Street, close to Hamilton Avenue.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the intersection has remained closed to traffic for several hours.

At present, no additional details have been released. However, law enforcement officials said they will provide more information later in the afternoon.