Many Bay Area counties expect to return to purple tier

By Aja Seldon
Published 
Coronavirus in the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - After California lifted regional restrictions on Monday, counties around the Bay Area wasted no time in getting plans in order on how to move forward with some limited reopenings. 

Before plans are executed, the state has to assign each county to a color-coded tier on its reopening blueprint that will determine what activities and businesses can resume and in what capacity. 

San Francisco, Alameda, Sonoma, Contra Costa, Marin counties all expect to return to the state's most restrictive purple tier, which only allows for some indoor and outdoor operations to continue. Official confirmation is expected to come from the state on Tuesday.

Under the purple tier, restaurants can offer outdoor dining, gyms and fitness classes can operate outdoors, and hair salons and barbershops can welcome customers back inside. 

San Francisco plans to resume purple tier activities and businesses on Tuesday. It's unclear as to when other Bay Area counties plan to kick in the new changes. 

The Bay Area regional sttay at home order was put into place by the state on Dec.17 due to surging cases and hospitalizations that threatened ICU capacity. At this point, the region’s ICU capacity has stabilized and cases and hospitalizations are trending down, prompting the state to lift the order. 