Many businesses in California now allowed to operate indoors

Beginning on Monday, California's new system for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic takes effect.

It allows hundreds of Bay Area businesses to reopen indoors, including hair salons, barbershop, and shopping malls.

This is all part of the state's new four-tier, color-coded reopening system that measures the spread of COVID-19. The tiers are Purple (Widespread), Red (Substantial), Orange (Moderate) and Yellow (Minimal).

It replaces the state's watch list that identified counties with high rates of infections and hospitalizations. Once counties were added to the watch list, renewed restrictions were put in place and some sectors were forced to close again.

Much of the Bay Area is in the purple range, except for San Francisco and Napa counties which are in the red.

The state's new framework focuses primarily on a county's number of new cases per 100,000 residents per day (based on a seven-day average with seven-day lag) and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.

Advertisement

Counties must remain in each tier for a minimum of 21 days before they are eligible to move to the next level.