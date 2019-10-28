Map: Some Kincade Fire evacuation orders reduced to warnings
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KTVU) - The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Monday downgraded some areas from a mandatory evacuation order to a warning, allowing residents to return home, but at their own risk.
The pink/purple areas indicate the zones the are still in the danger of the Kindcade Fire and much of the area remains without power or natural gas due to the Pacific Gas and Electric power shutoff.
The blue areas represent the zones that have been reduced to an evacuation warning. Deputies residents who live in those communities didn't need to check in with anyone and didn't need an escort.
Evacuation Warning
Zone 7 was downgraded to an evacuation warning. Residents in the following communities can return:
- Jenner
- Bodega Bay
- Bodega
- Occidental
- Monte Rio
- Rio Nido
- Duncans Mills
- Cazadero
- Guerneville
- Forestville
- Graton (west of Highway 116 only)
A portion of Zone 8, south of Occidental Road, is now under an evacuation warning, which includes the following sections:
- Sebastopol
- Twin Hills
- Western unincorporated Santa Rosa
The following road closure are in effect:
- Occidental Road at Highway 116 – no eastbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Frei Road – no eastbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Mueller Road – no northbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Guerneville Road – no eastbound traffic
- River Road at Trenton Road – no eastbound traffic
- Westside Road at Barnes Road – no northbound traffic
- Trenton-Healdsburg Road at Eastside Road – no northbound or eastbound traffic
- Guerneville Road at Frei Road – no eastbound traffic
- Highway 116 at Green Valley Road – no eastbound traffic
Mandatory Evacuation
The portion of Zone 8, north of Occidental Road, is still under a mandatory evacuation order. This includes the Santa Rosa Country Club and Olivet/Piner areas.
To see if your address is evacuated, use the online, up-to-date evacuation map for Sonoma County to check. If you have any questions call 211.