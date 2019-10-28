Map: Some Kincade Fire evacuation orders reduced to warnings

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Monday downgraded some areas from a mandatory evacuation order to a warning, allowing residents to return home, but at their own risk.

The pink/purple areas indicate the zones the are still in the danger of the Kindcade Fire and much of the area remains without power or natural gas due to the Pacific Gas and Electric power shutoff.

The blue areas represent the zones that have been reduced to an evacuation warning. Deputies residents who live in those communities didn't need to check in with anyone and didn't need an escort.

Evacuation Warning

Zone 7 was downgraded to an evacuation warning. Residents in the following communities can return:

Jenner

Bodega Bay

Bodega

Occidental

Monte Rio

Rio Nido

Duncans Mills

Cazadero

Guerneville

Forestville

Graton (west of Highway 116 only)

A portion of Zone 8, south of Occidental Road, is now under an evacuation warning, which includes the following sections:

Sebastopol

Twin Hills

Western unincorporated Santa Rosa

The following road closure are in effect:

Occidental Road at Highway 116 – no eastbound traffic

Highway 116 at Frei Road – no eastbound traffic

Highway 116 at Mueller Road – no northbound traffic

Highway 116 at Guerneville Road – no eastbound traffic

River Road at Trenton Road – no eastbound traffic

Westside Road at Barnes Road – no northbound traffic

Trenton-Healdsburg Road at Eastside Road – no northbound or eastbound traffic

Guerneville Road at Frei Road – no eastbound traffic

Highway 116 at Green Valley Road – no eastbound traffic

Mandatory Evacuation

The portion of Zone 8, north of Occidental Road, is still under a mandatory evacuation order. This includes the Santa Rosa Country Club and Olivet/Piner areas.

To see if your address is evacuated, use the online, up-to-date evacuation map for Sonoma County to check. If you have any questions call 211.