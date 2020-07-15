Marin Co. suggests gradual approach to school reopenings, delays for in-classroom learning

article

Health officials in Marin County are recommending a gradual approach to schools reopening this fall and a delay of in-classroom learning to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Distance learning and small in-person groups are encouraged during a transition period. Face coverings, classroom sanitizing and social distance will be practiced, according to the plan developed by health officials and the Marin County Office of Education.

“We recognize the concerns and anxiety surrounding the return to the classroom and believe that a transitional approach will allow staff and students to feel more comfortable in this new environment," said Marin County Superintendent of Schools Mary Jane Burke.

Marin County Public Health suggests that districts can initially bring in small groups of students to have visits to their classroom to get to know their new environments where teachers can then meet with students either individually or in small groups. The teachers will also have an opportunity for students' academic and emotional assessments.

"We still have hope that we can bring students back into schools full time, but with the current spikes we’re seeing in Marin County and across the region, we need more time,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer.

In-person instruction will begin no sooner than September 8 depending on local data, safety preparedness and COVID-19 testing availability.