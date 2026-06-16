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Missing dog rescued from 20-foot hole in Marin County

By Ebunoluwa Ogunrinola
KTVU FOX 2
Marin County
Published June 16, 2026 3:20 PM PDT
Published June 16, 2026 3:20 PM PDT
Marin County: Missing dog rescued from hole
Marin County: Missing dog rescued from hole

Marin County: Missing dog rescued from hole

Firefighters in Marin County rescued a dog trapped in a hole at a construction site after the pug had been missing for three days.

The Brief

    • A dog named Shadow was rescued after being found trapped in a 20-foot-deep hole at a construction site in Lagunitas, Marin County.
    • Firefighters and a search-and-rescue team responded around 7 p.m. Monday and safely reached the dog, which had been missing for three days.
    • Shadow was rescued from the hole and reunited with his family.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - A dog that had been missing for three days was rescued after becoming trapped in a deep hole at a construction site in Marin County.

Shadow the pug saved

What we know:

Firefighters responded around 7 p.m. Monday to a report of a dog trapped in a hole at a construction site in Lagunitas, according to the Marin County Fire Department.

Working alongside a search-and-rescue team, the crew located the dog, Shadow, at the bottom of a 20-foot-deep hole that was 3 to 4 feet wide, authorities said.

Reunited with family

Why you should care:

Crews safely rescued Shadow from the hole and reunited him with his family. The dog had been missing for three days before he was found.

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Pug rescued by Marin County Fire Department  Monday evening. June 16, 2026.

The Source: Marin County Fire Department

Marin CountyGood News