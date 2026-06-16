Missing dog rescued from 20-foot hole in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - A dog that had been missing for three days was rescued after becoming trapped in a deep hole at a construction site in Marin County.
Shadow the pug saved
What we know:
Firefighters responded around 7 p.m. Monday to a report of a dog trapped in a hole at a construction site in Lagunitas, according to the Marin County Fire Department.
Working alongside a search-and-rescue team, the crew located the dog, Shadow, at the bottom of a 20-foot-deep hole that was 3 to 4 feet wide, authorities said.
Reunited with family
Why you should care:
Crews safely rescued Shadow from the hole and reunited him with his family. The dog had been missing for three days before he was found.
Pug rescued by Marin County Fire Department Monday evening. June 16, 2026.
The Source: Marin County Fire Department