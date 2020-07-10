Marin County Fair offering drive-thru fair food

The coronavirus pandemic has put summer fun on pause with many festivals, concerts, and outdoor events canceled.

But not all is lost. The Marin County Fair is determined to give folks a taste of summer to-go.

Officials are offering drive-thru fair food beginning Friday through Sunday in the parking lot of the Veteran's Memorial Auditorium in San Rafael.

Fair food favorites will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. including giant corndogs, funnel cake, lemonade, and plenty more.

To check out the full menu visit the fair's Instagram and Facebook pages.

If you miss out on some of your favorite snacks and treats, the fair food booths will be back again next weekend.