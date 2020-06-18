Marin County issues guidelines for return to school this fall

article

Marin County issued a list of guidelines on Thursday for schools to reopen safely and resume on-site instruction in the fall.

Marin County Office of Education and Marin Health and Human Services compiled a list of 30 guidelines aimed at compliance with state and local health orders to keep students and staff safe at all transitional kindergarten through 12th grade schools as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“The goal is to see children and staff return to the classroom, and to do that as safely as possible” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. "Classrooms will look different than they did last year, but they’ll be open.”

The guidelines cover some of the basics such as hand-washing, wearing face coverings or masks and access to personal protective equipment. But they also include guidance on new training for both students and staff on safety protocol, as well as establishing a contact person at the school to act as a liason to the health department.

Check here for the full list of guidelines

In addition, the guidelines, which could change as the situation evolves, recommends daily health screenings for students and staff. They recommend that teachers and staff are tested for COVID-19 at the beginning of the school year and no less than every two months for the duration of the academic year. In cooperation with the health department, "this may include testing of students with appropriate parental permissions obtained in advance," according to the guidelines.

Advertisement

Students should expect desks to be arranged to face forward so face-to-face interaction is minimized. Lunch and other meals will be served in classrooms or outside. Teachers should maintain 6-feet of physical distance from their students. The suggested amount of distance between students within their classroom setting is 4 to 6 feet.

Schools will use their space creatively, for instance, younger students in elementary school will have stable classroom cohorts, where students maintain the same group of classmates throughout the school day. "These cohorts will utilize a synced schedule for arrivals, classes, lunch and recess to help prevent mixing of classroom cohorts," the guidelines read.

Use of outdoor space for learning will be maximized, but access to playground equipment will be limited. In addition, school assemblies should be prohibited.

“Even with the amazing work of schools and parents, we know that remote learning was not working for all and that many students were being left behind," said Mary Jane Burke, Marin County Superintendent of Schools. "We also know that the social emotional needs of our children are best met through the special relationships that are developed with their peers, their teachers, and school staff. The best place for students is in their schools."