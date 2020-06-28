Marin County officials announce closures, advise extreme caution during red flag conditions

article

Restrictions on public recreation areas in Marin County have been put into effect during the red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service for elevations of 1,000 feet or more from 10 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday.

The Sky Oaks watershed of the Marin Municipal Water District on Mount Tamalpais, Natalie Coffin Green Park in Ross, Leo Cronin parking lot in Lagunitas, and Mount Vision Road in Inverness are closed during the red flag period.

Mount Tamalpais State Park roads north of Panoramic Highway on Pantoll Road and Ridgecrest Boulevard are closed to motor traffic until 7 a.m. Tuesday and all park use permits north of Panoramic Highway are suspended, including filming.

The Marin County Fire Chiefs Association warns that any wildfire could spread rapidly and advises the public to exercise extreme caution, "especially with the use of equipment and machinery as well as smoking."

All open burning and burn permits are suspended on public lands, officials said.