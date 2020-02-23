Marin County seeking success stories from residents about accessory dwelling units

article

Marin County is calling on residents to submit their success stories of creating an accessory dwelling unit on their property as well as renters who may live in an accessory dwelling unit.

The county's Community Development Agency is seeking stories from unit owners and renters to encourage the county's cities and towns to spur their development. ADU owners and renters are both eligible for compensation of up to $200 for participating in the county's survey.

Accessory dwelling units -- also often called granny flats, in-law units and cottage units -- can be either attached or detached from a property's main house and can even include a converted garage.

"Homeowners have questions about how to plan for, build and finance ADUs and the photos and videos that will come from this survey will be a great asset as real-life examples of success stories in Marin," CDA planner Jillian Nameth Zeigler said.

The CDA and the contracting firm Baird and Diskell Community Planning plan to use survey responses to create both print and online materials to assist property owners in Marin who may have interest in building an ADU.

The survey is available at marincounty.org/depts/cd/divisions/housing/make-room-for-marin in English, Spanish and Vietnamese. Survey responses will be accepted through March 20.