Marin County stops indoor dining amid rise in COVID-19 cases

article

Marin County’s COVID-19 numbers did not improve after being placed on California’s watch list, causing the county to halt indoor restaurant dining for a minimum of three weeks just one week after they were given the green light to resume.

County officials said Monday they recorded three days of no improvement since being added to the list on Friday. Effective Monday, restaurants may only offer outdoor seating and take-out service, so long as public health precautions are followed.

The list was created by the California Department of Public Health to monitor any significant COVID-19 changes. Counties that have been on the list for three days or more were instructed by Gov. Newsom and the CDPH to close some indoor operations, including indoor dining.

SIGN UP FOR KTVU’S NEWSLETTER HERE

The state’s watch list tracks spikes in confirmed cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks in congregate settings. It also looks for an increase in community transmission at workplaces or churches.

As of Monday morning, Marin County has recorded 1,464 cases of COVID-19, according to the county’s website. The total does not include the growing number of cases at San Quentin State Prison, which is in the county and has seen nearly 1,400 cases with three inmate deaths.