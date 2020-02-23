Marin County to hear application for third delivery-only cannabis business

article

The Marin County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider approving a delivery-only medicinal cannabis business in the unincorporated area of the county.

The Board approved licenses in July for two delivery-only cannabis businesses located in Lucas Valley and Santa Venetia, but neither one has opened yet.

The Board will hear an application by Elite Herbs Tuesday from a group hoping to open a business at 25 Evergreen Ave. behind a Whole Foods Grocery store on Miller Avenue on a parcel south of the Mill Valley city limits. A county ordinance prohibits cannabis businesses that are open to the public from being closer than 600 feet to a school, daycare center, youth center or playground.

The Board of Supervisors approved the Express2You delivery business at 76 San Pablo Ave. in the unincorporated San Rafael area near the intersection of the Marin Civic Center in Santa Venetia.

A second license was approved for Buttercup & Spring at 7 Mt. Lassen Drive in Lucas Valley. Inge Lundegaard planning manager with the Community Development Agency, said that business still needs to complete tenant improvements and include conditions of approval before getting an annual license.

Medicinal cannabis delivery-only retailers authorized by the Community Development Agency must pay a $7,000 fee for an annual operating license before opening. The fee covers inspection and compliance monitoring with the county's and state's cannabis regulations.

The Medicinal Cannabis Delivery-Only Retailer ordinance adopted in 2017 established a framework for a maximum of four licenses in the county. It requires delivery-only retailers to be closed to the public and dispensing marijuana only by delivery. Proposed delivery-only sites must be within commercial, office or industrial zones and signage is strictly limited.

Advertisement

The county is not assessing a local tax for medicinal cannabis retailers, but they are required to collect state sales and excise taxes for medicinal cannabis sales in unincorporated Marin County.

All other medicinal cannabis commercial activities are prohibited in unincorporated Marin County, but towns and cities can create regulations in their jurisdictions.

More information about medicinal cannabis in the county is available at www.marincounty.org/cannabis.