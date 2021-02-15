Marin County to vaccinate those 65 and older, but appointments tough to get

Marin County on Monday will allow more people to be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine as the Public Health Department is pening up vaccinations for people 65 and older.

But despite the eligibility, doesn't mean that people in the age group will be able to find a vaccine right away.

Health officials warn that it could take several weeks for people in this new tier to be able to schedule their vaccine.

That's because of a limited supply of doses, and a backlog as health care providers work to continue vaccinating people 75 and older.

But the first step is for the county to start allowing this younger group to get shots

County health officials say since the pandemic began more than 90 percent of COVID deaths in Marin County have been people older than 65.

So far, 36,000 Marin County residents have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

There are several different places to get a vaccine in the county. But checking the county's website to connect to those vaccine appointments shows that CVS, Rite Aid and Safeway pharmacies are reporting all their vaccine appointments full for this coming week.

Kaiser is still working on people 75 and older.

Marin County residents 65 and older are allowed to schedule appointments at two state-run vaccination sites at Moscone Center and the Oakland Coliseum.

But the Moscone Center site in San Francisco is experiencing a shortage in supply.

Health officials say, the bottom line: it may take a while for new appointments to open up.

Marin County public health put together a webpage with links to make appointments from all the different providers in the county.