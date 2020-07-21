Marin County will issue fines to people who violate COVID-19 health orders

The Marin County board of supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed a new ordinance to step up enforcement of the county's shelter-in-place orders.

Effective immediately, the county will issue fines to people and businesses that don't comply with the rules. Possible violations include businesses operating when they are not supposed to and people not wearing face coverings.

The county is on the state health department's watch list because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases and where more than 2,200 people have the virus. Two hundred cases were reported since last week.

Earlier this month, the county rolled back some of its reopenings, such as indoor dining. Most indoor activities are no longer allowed.

For people violating the shelter in place order, they could face civil penalties ranging between $25 to $500.

Businesses that are operating in violation of the health orders could face penalties ranging from $250 to $10,000.

The size of the violation would depend on the activity's overall risk to public health.