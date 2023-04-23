Marin police investigating alleged anti-Semitic hate crime

Central Marin police are currently investigating an alleged anti-Semitic hate crime in San Anselmo.

Authorities said on Sunday a man arrived at his home in the 100 block of Austin Ave. and found a small plastic bag with two pamphlets in his driveway. The pamphlets had "anti-Semitic language" and were "presumably" held down with pebbles.

Officials said the man didn't see anyone in his neighborhood or see anything suspicious.

Another bag with the same pamphlets was found in the same neighborhood in a different area.

Anyone with information about the case or have received similar pamphlets is asked to contact the Central Marin Police Authority at (415) 927-5150.