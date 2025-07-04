School board rejects private funding to support Black student program at Tam High

The Brief The Tamalpais Union High School District board voted 3-2 to reject private donations aimed at preserving a program supporting Black students. The decision follows the board’s earlier vote not to renew contracts with two consultants who helped support The Hub.



A school board voted Wednesday night to reject private donations pledged by parents and community members hoping to preserve a program supporting Black students at Tamalpais High School, after the district opted not to renew contracts with two consultants who helped lead the effort.

The Tamalpais Union High School District Board voted 3–2 against accepting outside funding to sustain the Black Student Success Team. It is a mentorship and academic support program housed in a dedicated space on campus known as "The Hub."

As part of its response to a history of racist incidents at Tamalpais High, the district created the program and hired outside consultants Tenisha Tate and Paul Austin. But in June, the board voted not to renew their contracts, totaling $250,000, citing budget concerns among the reasons.

The decision has sparked anger and deep frustration from many parents and students.

"My son is on the Black Student Union and they want to feel representation and a belonging there," said parent Winona Lewis. "And it hurts for their racist attacks that have been on the students."

Parents rally support

Outside the district office on Wednesday, dozens of parents and community members rallied, chanting and holding signs that read "Commit to Black Student Success." Some in the crowd chanted, "Hey hey, ho ho, anti-Blackness has got to go."

"We’re here because the board is failing our Black students and failing the families who have been here," said parent Gabrielle Muse. "We’re looking to work with them in collaboration to create a solution for the kids."

Parents organized quickly after the board voted not to renew the contracts of Tenisha Tate and Paul Austin in June. They secured more than $55,000 in donation pledges for the Black Student Success Team. The Tam High Foundation also indicated it could contribute up to $50,000 to support The Hub.

But not all board members agreed with accepting outside funding for the program.

"I don’t support programs that are targeted toward people based on skin color instead of need," said trustee Kevin Saavedra, who voted against the measure.

Emily Uhlhorn and Ida Green, the only Black trustee, were the two who voted to accept the funding.

The meeting was tense and emotional, with multiple outbursts from attendees prompting the board to briefly recess.

At one point, someone in the crowd shouted, "Welcome to America, KKK!" as board members deliberated.

"This is the last warning," said Board President Cynthia Roenisch during one interruption. "If you cannot restrain your passion and keep your comments to yourselves."

Roenisch defended her vote, citing the district’s capacity to provide similar services internally.

"My main reason for voting no tonight is because on June 3, I voted not to renew the contracts because I thought that the services provided by Miss Tate Austin and Mr. Austin were not anything that can't be done on campus and should not already be done on campus," Roenisch said.

Parents like Cristine DeBerry left the meeting feeling discouraged.

"It feels like a betrayal for my kids, and for my family and another statement of, ‘You’re not entirely welcome here, you’re not treated equal here,’" DeBerry said.

Roenisch emphasized that the district remains committed to serving Black students.

"I’m going to say we are standing by Black students, we have always stood by Black students, and we have been clear that The Hub is staying open," she said.

What's next?

District officials said teachers, counselors, and administrators will be tasked with continuing the work of the Black Student Success Team. The incoming superintendent is expected to present a comprehensive support plan on July 14, which will include continued services, accountability for staff, and maintaining The Hub as a resource for students.