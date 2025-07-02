Northern California authorities searching for ex-Yosemite worker considered 'fugitive on the run'

article

The Brief The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Nathan Baptista is currently on the run after investigators discovered a federal warrant while investigating his missing persons case. According to federal investigators, Baptista, who worked at Yosemite National Park as a hospitality worker, was indicted in 2024 on an aggravated sexual abuse charge after he allegedly raped and strangled a fellow employee. Mariposa County officials say he was last seen on June 27.



Authorities in Northern California are searching for a former Yosemite National Park worker who was reported missing earlier this week, but is now considered a "fugitive on the run" in connection to a sexual assault case.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Nathan Baptista is currently on the run after investigators discovered a federal warrant while investigating his disappearance.

Baptista was initially reported as a missing person, but his status was changed when authorities discovered he was wanted on federal charges.

According to federal investigators, Baptista, who worked at Yosemite National Park as a hospitality worker, was indicted in 2024 on an aggravated sexual abuse charge after he allegedly raped and strangled a fellow employee.

Earlier this week, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office classified Baptista as an "at-risk missing person." However, during a joint investigation with another unit, they discovered Baptista faces pending federal charges.

On Monday, authorities released a statement, saying the search had shifted.

"We now feel confident that this case has shifted from an 'at-risk missing person' to an absconding fugitive from federal law enforcement who is no longer in Mariposa County," the sheriff's office said.

The U.S. Marshals Service issued a federal warrant for Baptista's arrest due to a probation violation of the original sexual assault charge, authorities said.

Mariposa County officials say he was last seen on June 27, possibly in the Midpines area.

They believe he's driving a white Chevrolet S10 pickup truck with California license plate: CA7B48533.

Authorities say he could also be riding a white and blue dirt bike.

Earlier this week, the sheriff's office said the man's truck and bike were seen on surveillance video in the Fresno area.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office considers Baptista "a fugitive actively on the run" and urges the public to contact law enforcement with any information on his whereabouts.