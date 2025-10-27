Authorities search for inmate mistakenly released from Martinez jail

article

Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old inmate who was mistakenly released from a Martinez jail.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Isaiah Jamon Andrews, of Kent, Washington, was released from the Martinez Detention Facility last Wednesday. He was not supposed to be released.

Held on local charges in police chase

What we know:

Officials said Andrews had been in custody on charges connected to a police pursuit involving Pittsburg and Antioch police as well as Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies.

He was also wanted on an arrest warrant for homicide stemming from a fatal shooting outside a Seattle hotel, authorities said.

Search Efforts Underway

After realizing Andrews had been mistakenly released, deputies searched the immediate area but determined he was no longer nearby.

The U.S. Marshals Service is now searching for Andrews.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Andrews’ whereabouts to call 911 or contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office at (925) 646-2441.

