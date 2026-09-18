Martinez man charged with crushing ICE agent's foot during escape

The Brief A Martinez man is facing federal charges after allegedly crushing an ICE agent's foot while fleeing an attempted arrest on Aug. 31. According to a complaint filed in federal court, Jesus Garcia-Cobarrubias accelerated his vehicle while officers tried to pull him out, dragging one agent 10 feet. Garcia-Cobarrubias remains at large and is currently listed as a fugitive.



A Martinez man faces federal charges after allegedly running over an immigration agent's foot while trying to escape arrest, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint filed Sept. 9 in the U.S. District Court in Oakland charges Jesus Garcia-Cobarrubias with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. Jesus Garcia-Cobarrubias is a Mexican national with a reinstated removal order.

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Early morning confrontation

What we know:

Federal prosecutors said Department of Homeland Security removal officers were parked outside a Martinez residence around 5 a.m. Aug. 31 to arrest Garcia-Cobarrubias. Five agents in unmarked vehicles observed two men, including Garcia-Cobarrubias, loading items into a Honda Civic registered to him.

Agents watched Garcia-Cobarrubias get into the driver's seat and the second man enter the passenger side before driving off. Officers then activated their emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A Martinez man is facing federal charges after allegedly crushing an ICE agent's foot while fleeing an attempted arrest on Aug. 31.

Fleeing the scene

Dig deeper:

Federal officers exited their vehicles, identified themselves as police, and ordered Garcia-Cobarrubias to show his hands and get out of the car.

Officials said all officers wore government badges and vests marked "POLICE" and "Immigration and Customs Enforcement" on the front and back.

Officers opened the driver’s side door, at which point Garcia-Cobarrubias asked to speak with an attorney.

When Garcia-Cobarrubias refused to comply with commands to step out, agents attempted to pull him from the vehicle. Prosecutors allege Garcia-Cobarrubias accelerated forward, dragging an agent 10 feet and rolling over his foot.

Garcia-Cobarrubias kept driving and escaped the scene.

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Suspect wanted

What's next:

The injured agent was transported to John Muir Health, where doctors determined his right foot was crushed.

Federal officials allege Garcia-Cobarrubias used his vehicle in a dangerous and deadly manner.

As of Sept. 9, Garcia-Cobarrubias is not in custody and remains listed as a fugitive.