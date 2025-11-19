article

The Brief Brittney Kazee, 36, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing her 19-year-old daughter, Shaniyah Kazee, during a fight at a Martinez apartment complex. Police found the younger Kazee unconscious in the parking lot; she later died at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. Brittney Kazee was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of murder, with bail set at $1 million.



A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing her 19-year-old daughter during a fight at an apartment complex in Martinez, police said.

Police respond to report of fight

What we know:

Martinez police identified the suspect as Brittney Kazee, accused of killing her daughter, Shaniyah Kazee. Officers responded about 1:41 p.m. Tuesday to reports of two women fighting at an apartment complex on Fig Tree Lane.

Featured article

Victim found unconscious in parking lot

Dig deeper:

While officers were on their way, they were informed that someone had been stabbed. When they arrived, they found the daughter lying unconscious in the parking lot, police said.

She was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where she died from her injuries, according to police.

Mom's bail set at $1 million

Brittney Kazee was found nearby, detained, and later booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of murder. Her bail was set at $1 million, according to jail records.

Authorities have not said what led to the altercation.