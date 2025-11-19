Martinez mom accused of fatally stabbing 19-year-old daughter
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing her 19-year-old daughter during a fight at an apartment complex in Martinez, police said.
Police respond to report of fight
What we know:
Martinez police identified the suspect as Brittney Kazee, accused of killing her daughter, Shaniyah Kazee. Officers responded about 1:41 p.m. Tuesday to reports of two women fighting at an apartment complex on Fig Tree Lane.
Victim found unconscious in parking lot
Dig deeper:
While officers were on their way, they were informed that someone had been stabbed. When they arrived, they found the daughter lying unconscious in the parking lot, police said.
She was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where she died from her injuries, according to police.
Mom's bail set at $1 million
Brittney Kazee was found nearby, detained, and later booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of murder. Her bail was set at $1 million, according to jail records.
Authorities have not said what led to the altercation.
The Source: Information for this story comes from the Martinez Police Department.