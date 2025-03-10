3 Martinez officers fired in wake of deadly police shooting

The Brief Three cops were let go by the Martinez Police Department in the wake of a deadly police shooting at a cannabis dispensary. They were fired for administrative violations. State Attorney General Rob Bonta and the police department are still investigating whether the deadly shooting was justified.



Three officers with the Martinez Police Department were let go after an administrative investigation into a deadly police shooting.

Body camera video showed a handcuffed Tommy Wilson reacting after Officer Giani Arone kneed him in the head after he had been shot by other officers. Wilson's brother, Tahmon Wilson, had been shot and killed by police.

Minutes later, that same officer is then heard making a disrespectful comment, telling Wilson, "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, boss."

Officer not involved in shooting fired

What we know:

Officer Arone, a former Oakland officer, has since been fired from the police department for excessive force, failing to report it, and for the disrespectful comment. Arone also hid an illegal knife that had been carried by probationary officer Cole Bennett.

Both Bennet and a second rookie officer, Alexander Tirona, have also been let go as a result of the knife concealment.

"That conduct is inappropriate," Martinez Mayor Brianne Zorn told KTVU Monday.

Featured article

Zorn said she's grateful Police Chief Andrew White and the city manager took action against the officers.

"That's the kind of action by a police officer that really shows the wrong kind of culture that I do not want to see in my city," Zorn said.

The firings come as state Attorney General Rob Bonta continues to investigate whether the deadly police shooting of Tahmon Wilson was legally justified.

Incident leading up to police shooting

What we know:

Authorities said the brothers were trying to break into Velvet Cannabis Weed Dispensary on Sunset Drive in August 2023.

Police said when officers arrived, the two men tried to drive away in an Infiniti, hitting an officer. Four officers opened fire, killing Tahmon Wilson and injuring Tommy Wilson. The Infiniti crashed into a hydrant.

"Unfortunately, this is the type of street justice that we see happen far too often by officers," said Adante Pointer, an attorney who filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Martinez on behalf of the Wilson family.

"What I am shocked at was that the officer was actually being held accountable," Pointer said. "That is a plus in my book as it relates to evaluating the seriousness of the police chief and the department of rooting out its bad apples."

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan.