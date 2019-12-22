Martinez to host its first public Hanukkah celebration

article

The City of Martinez will observe Hanukkah by lighting a menorah every evening at dusk for eight days, starting Sunday, at the Main Street Plaza (over Alhambra Creek) in downtown Martinez - the city's first formal Hanukkah Community Observation.

On Monday night, the second night of the eight-day Hanukkah celebration, there will also be music, coffee, sufganiyah (round jelly doughnuts traditionally enjoyed at Hanukkah) and other family fun.

The eight-evening event is sponsored by Main Street Martinez and by Congregation B'nai Shalom of Walnut Creek. Everyone is welcome.