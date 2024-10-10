Mask mandates returning to several Bay Area counties

Mask mandates are returning to several Bay Area counties as an increase in COVID-19 cases overlaps with the cold and flu season.

The local health orders require masks to be worn in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and other healthcare facilities, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Napa counties have reinstated the mask requirements.

The mandate becomes effective Nov. 1 and will continue through the end of March or April 2025.